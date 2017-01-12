Plane evacuated in Stockholm after en...

Plane evacuated in Stockholm after engine catches fire

13 hrs ago Read more: The Local

The engine of an airplane at Stockholm's Bromma airport caught fire on Thursday evening, leading to its takeoff being cancelled and the passengers evacuated. The incident occurred just after 19:00 when Swedish airline BRA's Saab 2000 plane was taxiing to the runway and about to take off.

