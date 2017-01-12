Plane evacuated in Stockholm after engine catches fire
The engine of an airplane at Stockholm's Bromma airport caught fire on Thursday evening, leading to its takeoff being cancelled and the passengers evacuated. The incident occurred just after 19:00 when Swedish airline BRA's Saab 2000 plane was taxiing to the runway and about to take off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 9
|Cojo
|114
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
|Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries...
|Sep '16
|Fatbob5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC