Piab Acquires Vaculex

Piab Acquires Vaculex

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: F&M Magazine

Piab AB has acquired Vaculex , a leading manufacturer of lifting equipment based on vacuum technology. With 30 years of experience Vaculex designs, manufactures and sells ergonomic lifting systems for various applications, e.g. baggage handling, packaging, distribution and logistics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Mon Cojo 114
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,362 • Total comments across all topics: 277,792,386

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC