Piab Acquires Vaculex
Piab AB has acquired Vaculex , a leading manufacturer of lifting equipment based on vacuum technology. With 30 years of experience Vaculex designs, manufactures and sells ergonomic lifting systems for various applications, e.g. baggage handling, packaging, distribution and logistics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Mon
|Cojo
|114
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
|Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries...
|Sep '16
|Fatbob5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC