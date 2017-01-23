Nordecon to build apartment house in ...

Nordecon to build apartment house in Sweden

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: City Paper's Baltics Worldwide

Swencn AB, a company of Nordecon Group, has entered into a contract with the Swedish property development company Brabo Stockholm AB for the construction of an eight-story apartment building in Upplands Vasby in Stockholm County, Sweden, informs LETA/BNS.... Read more...

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Sun Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,955 • Total comments across all topics: 278,187,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC