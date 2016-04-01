News of the Weird 1.4.16

The Hastens workshop in Koping, Sweden, liberally using the phrase "master artisans" recently, unveiled its made-to-order $149,900 mattress. Bloomberg News reported in December on Hastens' use of superior construction materials such as pure steel springs, "slow-growing" pine, multiple layers of flax, horsehair lining , and cotton covered by flame-retardant wool batting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Planet Jackson Hole.