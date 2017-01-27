News / 9 hours agoInglorious announce...

News / 9 hours agoInglorious announce second album and new guitarist

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Metal Hammer

Brit-rockers Inglorious have announced details of their second album. Inglorious II will be released in May, and be followed by European dates Up-sand-coming Brit-rockers Inglorious have announced the release of Inglorious II , the follow-up to last year's self-titled, Brian May-endorsed debut album .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Hammer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,863 • Total comments across all topics: 278,365,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC