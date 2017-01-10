Neste begins deliveries of low-sulfur marine fuel to Polferries
Neste Corporation Press Release 10 January 2017 at 9.30 am. Neste begins deliveries of low-sulfur marine fuel to Polferries Neste and Polferries, a Polish company with a fleet of ferries operating on the Baltic Sea, have agreed on the delivery of low-sulfur marine fuel for the Nynashamn-Gdansk route in 2017.
