Memory compressor IP can save time, energy

Read more: Design And Reuse

ZeroPoint Technologies AB is developing a hardware-based approach to data compression called MaxiMem that could be useful for both servers and leaf node equipment. The company is a 2015 spin-off from research conducted at Chalmers University and from participation in the EuroServer collaborative research project partially funded by the European Union .

Chicago, IL

