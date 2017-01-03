Man injured after trash blows up in G...

Man injured after trash blows up in Gothenburg

20 hrs ago

The incident took place at around 3.30pm on Thursday in the Frolunda area of the city, when a lone man was injured after a garbage container exploded . According to police, the man told them the blast occurred when he threw waste into the container.

Chicago, IL

