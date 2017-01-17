Man in Sweden 'live-streamed gang rap...

Man in Sweden 'live-streamed gang rape on Facebook'

Yesterday

The men have been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of gang-raping a woman, after one allegedly live-streamed the crime on a closed Facebook page. According to Sweden's Aftonbladet tabloid, the alleged crime took place in an apartment in the city of Uppsala early on Sunday morning, with police receiving a tip-off just before 9am.

Chicago, IL

