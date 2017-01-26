'Knitted muscles' provide power

Read more: EurekAlert!

Researchers have coated normal fabric with an electroactive material, and in this way given it the ability to actuate in the same way as muscle fibres. The technology opens new opportunities to design "textile muscles" that could, for example, be incorporated into clothes, making it easier for people with disabilities to move.

Chicago, IL

