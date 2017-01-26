John Alvbage is on his way to Minneso...

John Alvbage is on his way to Minnesota United FC's camp in Arizona

John Alvbage, 34, is on loan from IFK Goteborg with Minnesota United FC through July 15 with an 18-month extension option after that, according to statements from IFK Goteborg sporting director Mats Gren . He is expected to arrive at camp later this week.

