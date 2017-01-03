Is Queen Silvia of Sweden's palace haunted ?

In a new documentary entitled "Drottningholm Palace: A Royal Home" which is due to be aired in Sweden on Thursday, the mysteries of the queen's lavish 17th-century abode, which is also a popular tourist attraction, are set to be revealed in more detail than ever before. "There are small friends... ghosts," Queen Silvia told the documentary's filmmakers.

