Is Queen Silvia of Sweden's palace ha...

Is Queen Silvia of Sweden's palace haunted ?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Unexplained Mysteries

In a new documentary entitled "Drottningholm Palace: A Royal Home" which is due to be aired in Sweden on Thursday, the mysteries of the queen's lavish 17th-century abode, which is also a popular tourist attraction, are set to be revealed in more detail than ever before. "There are small friends... ghosts," Queen Silvia told the documentary's filmmakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unexplained Mysteries.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) 12 hr Cojo 114
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,669 • Total comments across all topics: 277,752,440

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC