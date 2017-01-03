Is Queen Silvia of Sweden's palace haunted ?
In a new documentary entitled "Drottningholm Palace: A Royal Home" which is due to be aired in Sweden on Thursday, the mysteries of the queen's lavish 17th-century abode, which is also a popular tourist attraction, are set to be revealed in more detail than ever before. "There are small friends... ghosts," Queen Silvia told the documentary's filmmakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Unexplained Mysteries.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|12 hr
|Cojo
|114
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
|Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries...
|Sep '16
|Fatbob5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC