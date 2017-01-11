Investigation of alleged rape on Gotl...

Investigation of alleged rape on Gotland closed

The investigation into the alleged gang rape of a woman on the Swedish island of Gotland last October has been closed and the men who were accused are no longer suspected of any crime, the Swedish Prosecution Authority has announced. Five men were arrested in October over the alleged rape of a woman in the mediaeval town of Visby, Gotland, but they were later released after the then prosecutor judged there was not enough evidence to have them remanded in custody.

