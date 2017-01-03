IBS affects women's quality of life more than men's
Double work and a high embarrassment factor can lead to the quality of life being affected more among women than men by irritable bowel syndrome , a very common gastrointestinal disease. Even with the same level of physical pain and other symptoms, women's perceived quality of life is worse than the mens, according to new research.
