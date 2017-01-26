'I made a deal with my conscience': journalist on trial for helping refugee boy
The trial of a Swedish journalist and his two colleagues, who are accused of smuggling a Syrian refugee boy from Greece to Sweden, got under way on Thursday. Fredrik Onnevall, his cameraman and interpreter met 15-year-old Abed in Greece when they were filming a documentary about European nationalist parties' response to the migration crisis in the spring of 2014.
