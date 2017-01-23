'I didn't realize Norwegians were so ...

'I didn't realize Norwegians were so cool!' Swedes on hit show 'Skam'

18 hrs ago

Skam. It's everywhere - on the internet, ads on public transport and the hot topic at work and school. But could this Norwegian teen drama even end the age-old rivalry between Sweden and Norway? The Local took to the streets of Stockholm to find out.

Chicago, IL

