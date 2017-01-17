Hrant Dink commemorated in Stockholm ...

Hrant Dink commemorated in Stockholm 10 years after his murder

15 hrs ago Read more: Groong

The 10th commemoration ceremony of the murdered Armenian journalist Hrant Dink was held in Stockholm, Sweden. According to the release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the memorial ceremony was held in ABF House, jointly arranged by the Union of Armenian Associations in Sweden, Swedish Support Committee for Human Rights in Turkey, ABF Stockholm, Swedish Journalist Association and Swedish PEN.

Chicago, IL

