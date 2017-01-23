High-Tech Blood Sugar Monitors May He...

High-Tech Blood Sugar Monitors May Help People With Type 1 Diabetes

A continuous glucose monitor helps people with type 1 diabetes who need insulin shots every day manage their blood sugar levels safely, two new studies suggest. Also known as a CGM, the device constantly measures and reports a person's blood sugar levels.

Chicago, IL

