Here's where you can expect harsh weather in Sweden on Wednesday

23 hrs ago

National weather agency SMHI issued a class-two warning of heavy snowfall and wind for south-western Sweden on Wednesday. It said around 10-15 centimetres of snow or sleet was expected to fall within 12 hours, including winds of around eight metres a second with possible gusts measuring up to 21 m/s.

