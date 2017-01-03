Here's where you can expect harsh weather in Sweden on Wednesday
National weather agency SMHI issued a class-two warning of heavy snowfall and wind for south-western Sweden on Wednesday. It said around 10-15 centimetres of snow or sleet was expected to fall within 12 hours, including winds of around eight metres a second with possible gusts measuring up to 21 m/s.
