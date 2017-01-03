Heartbroken parents pay respects to crash lads as 100k dash suspect...

Heartbroken parents pay respects to c...

The families of Thomas Northam, 22 and Thomas Fletcher, 19 have paid respect to the pair after they died earlier this week in a tragic car smash in Cambridgeshire. The pair had been walking along the busy B1091 in Yaxley when they were struck by a car which smashed into the roadside hedges.

