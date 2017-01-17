Green Sweden to get its first energy self-sufficient village
A village in southern Sweden is set to become the first energy self-sufficient settlement in the country thanks to a trial of a new local energy system. Simris, near seaside town Simrishamn in the Skane region, will be the location for Sweden's first local energy system based entirely on renewable energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 9
|Cojo
|114
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
|Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries...
|Sep '16
|Fatbob5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC