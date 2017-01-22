Gang Live-Streams Rape Of Unconscious Woman On Facebook

Protesters hold Swedish flags as they demonstrate against a new mosque at Keillers Park in Gothenburg, southwest Sweden, on May 21, 2011. Around 100 people, many waving Swedish flags and wearing T-shirts with a red line drawn through a picture of the mosque, joined the right-wing demonstration against the building, which is set to be inaugurated next month, police said.

