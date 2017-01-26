From Sweden with love: unique Bond movie to hit big screen

When Mats-Ola Palsson and Lars Gahlin found themselves disappointed with some of the recent movies of the franchise they decided to make their own feature-length film of their own, without budget or experience. But instead of Los Angeles, the grand premiere will be held in the directors' home town of Stromsnasbruk, in Smaland county in southern Sweden, at the end of May, newspaper Smalanningen was first to report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.