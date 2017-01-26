From Sweden with love: unique Bond movie to hit big screen
When Mats-Ola Palsson and Lars Gahlin found themselves disappointed with some of the recent movies of the franchise they decided to make their own feature-length film of their own, without budget or experience. But instead of Los Angeles, the grand premiere will be held in the directors' home town of Stromsnasbruk, in Smaland county in southern Sweden, at the end of May, newspaper Smalanningen was first to report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
|Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries...
|Sep '16
|Fatbob5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC