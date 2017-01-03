Friendly Ghosts Haunt Swedish Royal Palace, Queen Says
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, left, arrive at the King's House in Lund, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2016. Queen Silvia says one of the Swedish royal family's palaces is haunted - but the phantoms are "pretty friendly."
