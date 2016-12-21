Flutist Elsa Nilsson Announnces New CD 'Salt Wind' & 2017 Tour
Flutist and composer Elsa Nilsson's new album "Salt Wind" is a deeply personal expression with influences from every aspect of her colorful life. Born in Gothenburg, Sweden and raised by a California hippie, Nilsson had her feet planted in two very different cultures, leading her to seek commonalities wherever she can find them.
