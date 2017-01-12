Elisabeth Melander: Reflections Of A ...

Elisabeth Melander: Reflections Of A Voice

Elisabeth Melander was born in Boden, a military town in the cold and desolate north of Sweden. She used her vocal abilities and knowledge of music to escape and is now based in the southern cities of Lund and MalmA , travelling all over the Nordic Area, teaching, spreading the word about jazz and encouraging young musicians.

Chicago, IL

