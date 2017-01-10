Documentary Tale of a Theatre Addict, One Ticket Please, Sets Premiere; Plus Stills & Trailer
One Ticket Please, a feature-length documentary about an Indian woman living in Queens who is arguably the most passionate theatergoer in the world, is now finished and will be reaching its first audiences at the 40th Gteborg Film Festival in Gothenburg, Sweden at the end of January. Nicki Cochrane been going to at least one play every day for more than 25 years, acquiring free tickets using a variety of ingenious means.
