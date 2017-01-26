CellaVision AB: Nomination Committee proposes re-election of...

CellaVision AB today announced that its Nomination Committee proposes re-election of SA ren Mellstig as Chairman of the Board and re-election of Christer FA hraeus, A...sa Hedin, Roger Johanson, TorbjA rn Kronander, Anna Malm Bernsten and Niklas Prager as Directors of the Board. The Nomination Committee consists of the four largest shareholders represented by Nominatoion Committee Chairman Christer FA hraeus , Bo Lundgren , Caroline SjA sten , Joel Eklund and the Chairman of the Board SA ren Mellstig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.