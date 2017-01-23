CellaVision AB: CellaVision presents ...

CellaVision AB: CellaVision presents the year-end bulletin for 2016 on February 7 at 10:00 CET

CellaVision will publish the year-end bulletin for 2016 on February 7, 2017 at 08:20 CET. The report will be available at www.cellavision.com In connection with the release of the year-end bulletin analysts, investors and media are hereby invited to a telephone conference and audio webcast at 10:00 CET where Zlatko Rihter, CEO, will present and comment the report.

Chicago, IL

