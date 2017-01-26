Celine Dion Going On Europeans Summer...

Celine Dion Going On Europeans Summer Tour

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: OhNoTheyDidnt

Celine is going on tour this summer in Europe. She'll be making some stops in France as well as the U.K.! The last time she toured in the U.K. was almost 10 years ago during the Taking Chances tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OhNoTheyDidnt.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,970 • Total comments across all topics: 278,293,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC