Can you really fly to Europe from the West Coast for $69?

What do a Kindle, a ticket to Disneyland, and an iPod touch have in common? They are three things that each now cost more than flying to Europe, thanks to Iceland. Low-cost Icelandic airline WOW announced doorbuster one-way tickets from California to a handful of European cities on Tuesday.

