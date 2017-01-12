Billion Dollar Unicorns: Neo Technolo...

Billion Dollar Unicorns: Neo Technology Takes Databases to the Next Level

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sramana Mitra on Strategy

According to Gartner, the global database market is estimated to be worth $33 billion in 2015. The market was dominated by traditional relational databases back in the 1990s, but in the 2000s, innovative technologies such as document databases, NoSQL, in-memory, graph databases have become popular.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sramana Mitra on Strategy.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 9 Cojo 114
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,735 • Total comments across all topics: 277,868,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC