At Least 4 Dead as Tornadoes Batter the Southeast

Activists and politicians are participating in the Women's March on Washington this morning, the biggest of hundreds of marches taking place today.... -- Mexican drug lord Juan "El Chapo" Guzman is now in one of the most secure prisons in the U.S. after he was extradited to the U.S. late Thursday. Guzman, who is a... YORK, NE -- The Upper Big Blue NRD Board of Directors met Thursday, January 19, 2017, at the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District office to discuss and vote on January'... GOTHENBURG - Gothenburg and Hastings split a double-header on Saturday as the Hastings girls won 50-32 and the Swede boys won 69-40.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.