Artist Of The Week: L ©on

Singer and songwriter LA©on has made quite the amount of leeway in the music industry recently thanks to her 2015 release of her EP, "Treasure - EP." She went and released two more songs during the course of 2016, and the Stockholm-raised singer is now releasing music for 2017.

