Armed Guards at Sweden's Nuclear Powe...

Armed Guards at Sweden's Nuclear Power Stations Next Month

17 hrs ago

A spokesman for one of Sweden's three nuclear power plants says they will have armed guards outside the facilities starting next month in a decision made by the country's nuclear watchdog. Anders Osterberg of the Oskarshamn power station says "the elevated level" was based on a general security assessment, not a specific threat.

Chicago, IL

