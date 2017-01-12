Anger as Swedish school tests girl-only classes
A school in Sweden is trialing gender-separated classes in an effort to break students out of negative patterns, challenging more than 40-years of Swedish educational orthodoxy. When students in classes 9c and 9d at Adolfsberg School in the city of Orebro returned after their Christmas holidays, they found that their classmates had changed so that they were only studying with students of their own sex.
