4 Tourism Malaysia Offices Abroad Wil...

4 Tourism Malaysia Offices Abroad Will Be Closed - Minister

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

At least four Tourism Malaysia offices abroad will be closed this year, following discontinuation of Malaysia Airlines Bhd flights to the cities of the countries involved. Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said the offices were based in New York, United States; Perth, Australia; Stockholm, Sweden and Johannesburg, South Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 9 Cojo 114
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,817 • Total comments across all topics: 277,908,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC