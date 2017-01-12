4 Tourism Malaysia Offices Abroad Will Be Closed - Minister
At least four Tourism Malaysia offices abroad will be closed this year, following discontinuation of Malaysia Airlines Bhd flights to the cities of the countries involved. Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said the offices were based in New York, United States; Perth, Australia; Stockholm, Sweden and Johannesburg, South Africa.
