Volvo adds Skype for Business to 90 Series cars
People in Volvo's 90 Series cars will now be able to view their upcoming meetings and participant details, and join meetings with one click via the large centre display. Picture: Volvo Stockholm, Sweden - Volvo's 90 Series cars, the XC90 SUV, S90 luxury sedan and V90 station wagon, now come with Microsoft's Skype for Business.
