VIDEO: Swedish kitten mercilessly attacks Christmas tree

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Local

No festive home is complete without a Christmas tree, but while the tradition definitely adds something extra to a yuletide room, it isn't always the most practical thing in the world if you happen to own pets. Anna-Carin Gustavsson from Lysekil in southern Sweden found that out this year when her young cat Stina decided that the family's new Christmas tree is something that should be attacked on a daily basis, as the video below captures well.

