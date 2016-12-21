Top 16 Lighting Plots Of 2016

Top 16 Lighting Plots Of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Live Design Online

This gallery comprises the top 16 lighting plots that our readers most viewed on our site throughout the year. The Opening Ceremony for the 2016 Rio Summer Olympic Games featured set design by Daniela Thomas with lighting design by Durham Marenghi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Design Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Oct '16 Bernard 113
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,239 • Total comments across all topics: 277,445,304

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC