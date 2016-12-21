Today is the shortest day of the year...

Today is the shortest day of the year. Just thought you'd like to know

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Local

If you're struggling to cope with the Swedish winter darkness, you may want to hide under your duvet with a cup of hot chocolate today. But don't despair! From today, the number of daylight hours will slowly start to increase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Oct '16 Bernard 113
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,634 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,694

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC