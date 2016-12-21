Swedish court orders retrial for conv...

Swedish court orders retrial for convicted killer

A Swedish court has ordered a new trial for a convicted killer who has spent more than a decade behind bars over a murder he says he did not commit. Kaj Linna was sentenced to life in jail over a brutal combined robbery and murder in Kalamark in the far north of Sweden in 2004, despite a lack of forensic evidence or an eye witness linking him to the scene.

