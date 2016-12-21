Sweden's German-born queen hospitaliz...

Sweden's German-born queen hospitalized for dizziness

In this file photo dated Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, Queen Silvia of Sweden during a meeting with the Pope, at the Vatican. Sweden's popular German-born Queen Silvia has been hospitalized for observations on her 73rd birthday because of dizziness, according to a statement Saturday Dec. 24, 2016, from the royal household.

