Sweden's German-born queen hospitalised for dizziness28 min ago

Copenhagen, Dec 2: Sweden's popular German-born Queen Silvia has been hospitalised on her 73rd birthday because of dizziness. The Swedish royal household says Silvia was kept overnight for observation and "is doing well."

