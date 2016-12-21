Sweden needs more immigrants to count...

Sweden needs more immigrants to counter ageing population - employment agency

Thursday Dec 22

Sweden needs more immigrants not fewer to sustain its cradle-to-grave welfare system and care for an ageing population, a senior official at the state employment service told Reuters in an interview. A police officer keeps guard as migrants arrive at Hyllie station outside Malmo, Sweden.

Chicago, IL

