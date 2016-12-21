Sweden denies permit for $7.4B offsho...

Sweden denies permit for $7.4B offshore wind farm because the project ...

Sweden denied permission for developers to build the Blekinge offshore wind project, saying it would interfere with the Nordic nation's army. The project was planned to have 500 to 700 turbines.

