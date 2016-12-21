Sweden denies permit for $7.4B offshore wind farm because the project ...
Sweden denied permission for developers to build the Blekinge offshore wind project, saying it would interfere with the Nordic nation's army. The project was planned to have 500 to 700 turbines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Bernard
|113
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
|Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries...
|Sep '16
|Fatbob5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC