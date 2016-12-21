Stop staying the night at our stores,...

Stop staying the night at our stores, Ikea warns teenagers

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Local

Swedish furniture giant Ikea has warned teenagers not to follow a new trend after two young girls were discovered to have sneakily stayed the night at one of their stores. Wandering through one of the more elaborate bedroom displays at Ikea and dreaming of having a similar room back home isn't an uncommon experience for kids, but deciding to actually sleep there for the night is.

Chicago, IL

