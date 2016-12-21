Second tuna executive to plead guilty...

Second tuna executive to plead guilty to price fixing

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Reuters

A Bumble Bee tuna executive has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix the prices of canned tuna, the second Bumble Bee [CBRHOB.UL] executive to do so in a month, the Justice Department said on Wednesday. The Justice Department said that Kenneth Worsham agreed to plead guilty to price fixing between 2011 and 2013 but did not identify the company he works for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Oct '16 Bernard 113
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,634 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,630

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC