A Bumble Bee tuna executive has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix the prices of canned tuna, the second Bumble Bee [CBRHOB.UL] executive to do so in a month, the Justice Department said on Wednesday. The Justice Department said that Kenneth Worsham agreed to plead guilty to price fixing between 2011 and 2013 but did not identify the company he works for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.