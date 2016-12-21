One in five Swedish men are 'risky dr...

One in five Swedish men are 'risky drinkers'

14 hrs ago Read more: The Local

Almost one in five Swedish men are at risk of suffering harmful consequences from drinking too much alcohol, compared to one in eight Swedish women, according to national health statistics. The figures come from Sweden's Public Health Agency's national health survey, which interviewed people aged 16-84 in 2013-2016 about their health, and were reported by news agency Siren.

