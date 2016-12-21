Nokia's patent attack on Apple just cranked up to max [Updated]
Nokia has expanded its patent lawsuit against Apple, now suing the company across the US, Europe, and Asia, and filing a US International Trade Commission complaint. The move adds to the original lawsuits announced yesterday , which saw Nokia file in four courts - three in Germany and one in the US - alleging that Apple continued to refuse to cough up for using technologies the Finnish firm holds patents upon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SlashGear.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Bernard
|113
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
|Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries...
|Sep '16
|Fatbob5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC