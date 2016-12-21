Nokia's patent attack on Apple just c...

Nokia's patent attack on Apple just cranked up to max [Updated]

Nokia has expanded its patent lawsuit against Apple, now suing the company across the US, Europe, and Asia, and filing a US International Trade Commission complaint. The move adds to the original lawsuits announced yesterday , which saw Nokia file in four courts - three in Germany and one in the US - alleging that Apple continued to refuse to cough up for using technologies the Finnish firm holds patents upon.

